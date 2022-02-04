Edith Marie Woodard passed away February 4th, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home in Pulaski, TN. She was born in Columbia, TN on October 26th, 1949 and was 72 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She enjoyed reading Stephen King books and watching scary movies. She enjoyed her coffee in the morning and was always looking forward to traveling, especially to the mountains. Above everything she loved spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 6th, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Service will take place Monday, February 7th, 2022 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by, her parents, John and Daisy Mae Hemphill, brothers, Bobby, Harold, and Don Hemphill, and great-grandson Gunner.
She is survived by,
Husband, Jerry Woodard of Pulaski, TN.
Daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Pickett of Pulaski, TN.
Son, Michael (Melisha) Woodard of Campbellsville, TN.
Grandchildren, Priscilla Pickett, Ryan (Mallory) Pickett, Micheal Casey Woodard, and Kerestin Woodard.
Great-Grandchildren, Brentley, Ryan Thomas, Beau, and Vivian.
Several nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.