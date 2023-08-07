Edith Roberts Harper, age 94 of Pulaski, passed away Sunday August 6, 2023 at Pulaski NHC.
Mrs. Harper was born June 6, 1929 in Campbellsville, TN to Samuel Summerfield Chapman and Willie Leetle Cross Chapman. She was retired from Genesco, a member of Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Lady’s Auxiliary, a former nurse’s aide, Sunday School Teacher, basketball player, and bowled on the Genesco bowling team. Edith loved raising a vegetable garden, growing flowers, watching birds, and doing crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey Harper, sisters Zelma Childress, Levada Smith, brothers Kelly Chapman, Andy Wilson Chapman, Darryl Chapman, Leola Chapman.
Visitation will be Wednesday August 9, 2023 from 11-2pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Disabled American Veteran’s: P.O. 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250
Survivors include her son Mike Roberts of Murfreesboro. Daughter Linda K. Stafford (Gary) of Pulaski, granddaughter Jennifer Jones (Paul), great grandchildren Aidan Jones, and Sybilla Jones.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.