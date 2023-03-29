Edith Elgin Watson, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of OK Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgin C. and Villa Pauline Seymour Long; one sister, Polly Williams; and one brother, Leroy Long.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Glenn Watson of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Roger Watson (Selina) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Ricky Watson (Tammy) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Randy Watson (Monica) of Chattsworth, GA; six grandchildren, Colton Watson (Tiffany), Josh Watson (Kayla), Taylor Watson Baize (Ben), Bethany Watson, Lane Watson, and Cooper Watson; three great-grandchildren, Sierra Watson, Lincoln Watson, and Ryder Baize; one sister, Elaine Saltsman; and two brothers, Joey Long and Robert Long.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 30, 2023, with Danny Huckaba officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the OK Baptist Church Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
