Edna Downey, age 89, of Lawrenceburg, TN. Passed away on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at The Gardens at Poplar Estates in Columbia, TN. She was a member of College Place Church of Christ as well as the Lawrence County Historical Society. She was a retired bookkeeper at Gowen Furniture Company who enjoyed baking and growing beautiful flowers in her free time. She loved visiting with people and spending time with her family on the farm.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Burgess Everett and Oradean Slagle; Sister, Larue Slagle Eaton; Niece, Karen Eaton Sadler; Sister-in-law, Joyce Slagle.
She is survived by her Son, Gary Downey (Paula); Daughter, Lana Waller (Brian); Brothers, William Slagle (Carolyn), Wayne Slagle; Grandchildren, Evan Waller (Lexi), Caleb Waller, Domenica Downey; several nieces and nephews.
The Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Patty Odom and the staff of The Summit in Lawrenceburg; Dawn Rowe, Jennifer Diehl and the staff of The Gardens at Poplar Estates in Columbia, as well as Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
