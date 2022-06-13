On June 9, 2022, Edna Gobble Belew (age 81) returned into the Spirit of God from whence she came, at her home in Summertown and surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lawrenceburg, TN on January 7, 1941 to Tasso and Mamie (Brewer) Gobble. She was the 8th of 9 children.
In 1957, she married Max Belew - their marriage lasted 62 1/2 years until he passed away in November 2019. Unto this marriage were born three children - Ricky, Cindy and Patty. Edna accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior in 1966 in the Church of God.
Many knew her by the nickname “Tuti”, but she was simply, and affectionately, known as “Granny” to her family and the many friends of her family.
During her lifetime, she worked in many and various jobs. However, she probably best-known, and happiest, in her work in ceramics, artwork, crafting, working in her flower gardens and cooking for her friends and family.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Buford and Buddy Gobble, sisters Earlean Brewer, Kathleen McDonald and the Love of her Life, Max Belew.
She is survived by her son Ricky (June) Belew and daughters Cindy (Dubbie) Smith and Patty (Scott) Franks all of Summertown, 7 grandchildren - Walt (Amy) Smith, Katie (Jason) Busby, Cory (Taryn) Franks, Emily Franks, Neylan (Regan) Franks, Dylan Belew and Dalton Belew - 6 great-grandchildren, Abby Smith, Quint Smith, Ella Busby, Halle Busby, Collins Franks and Coen Franks; and four sisters, Jewell Farris, June Clayton, Jo Lester, and Faye Boggs.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, June 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with Lanier Nail officiating. Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Summertown High School Library Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Grandsons and Great-Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
She wished to share this final message with everyone -
“There is nothing you could say, or not say; nothing you can do or not do, for God to not love you. He loves you no matter what you do, period. He always has and He always will and you can’t change it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.