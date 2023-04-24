Edward Dean Edde passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski, TN on November 14, 1935 and was 87 years old.
He was always a hard worker and spent most of his life self-employed and was owner of his own business, Edde’s Plumbing and Electric from which he retired from. He loved hunting, fishing, and going to the river. Edde was one that always loved to have a good time and was always up for a game of washers. He loved his friends and neighbors and always loved doing a neighborhood watch. Not only was he known as “Little Edde” here in Giles County but he was also known for his stews and fish fry’s.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 from 10:00am until 1:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Iva Dell Vincent Edde, and sister, Jean Minatra.
He is survived by his,
Son, Jeffrey (Kelley) Edde of Chapel Hill, TN
Daughter, Tina (Jason) Thornton of Pulaski, TN
9 Grandchildren
14 Great grandchildren
Brother, Wade (Lesa) Edde of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Gladys Brown of Pulaski, TN
Doris Pardon of Summertown, TN
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Edward Dean Edde.
