Edward Earl Myrick, 91, of Killen, AL, passed away February 23, 2022, at his residence.  He was a retired Iron Worker/Welder for Local 477, a member of Killen Church of Christ, a member of the Killen Masonic Lodge #788 and a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War.

Survivors include:

            Son:  Roger Myrick (Sandra)

            Daughters:  Donna Cassel (Jerry) & Teresa Simmons (Charles)

Grandchildren:  Jason McCarley (Crystal), Dorinda Putman(Craig), Gina Stovall(Heath), Jeremy Cassel(Ashley), Derrick Simmons, Nathaniel Myrick(Andrea), & Brittany Simmons(Brian)

            Great grandchildren:  Julia, Elijah, Easton & Darby Ann Putman; Isaac & Kaden Stovall; Madison,

                        Olivia, Landon Cassel; & Dakota, Savanna, & Jacie McCarley

            Numerous Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Doris Dooley Myrick

            Parents:  John B Myrick & Mattie Tidwell Myrick

            Brother:  Elmer Myrick

            Sisters:  Myrtle Briggs, Agnes Skipworth & Elsie Dean

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Stan Dean officiating.  Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. 

