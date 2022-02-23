Edward Earl Myrick, 91, of Killen, AL, passed away February 23, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired Iron Worker/Welder for Local 477, a member of Killen Church of Christ, a member of the Killen Masonic Lodge #788 and a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War.
Survivors include:
Son: Roger Myrick (Sandra)
Daughters: Donna Cassel (Jerry) & Teresa Simmons (Charles)
Grandchildren: Jason McCarley (Crystal), Dorinda Putman(Craig), Gina Stovall(Heath), Jeremy Cassel(Ashley), Derrick Simmons, Nathaniel Myrick(Andrea), & Brittany Simmons(Brian)
Great grandchildren: Julia, Elijah, Easton & Darby Ann Putman; Isaac & Kaden Stovall; Madison,
Olivia, Landon Cassel; & Dakota, Savanna, & Jacie McCarley
Numerous Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Doris Dooley Myrick
Parents: John B Myrick & Mattie Tidwell Myrick
Brother: Elmer Myrick
Sisters: Myrtle Briggs, Agnes Skipworth & Elsie Dean
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Stan Dean officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
