Edward Glenn Hester, age 88, a native of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on March 20, 2023, at his home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, John Edd Hester and his mother, Grady Davidson Hester and two brothers and a sister: Frances Suiter, Bryce Hester and Clifton Hester all of Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was a Southern Baptist Minister serving churches throughout Middle Tennessee. Prior to his retirement, he was the Director of Missions for Alpha Baptist Association in Centerville, Tennessee for ten years. He was a graduate of Belmont University and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. His acts of service included: Youth Evangelist for the Baptist Student Union and Life Service Band at Belmont University; Trustee of Belmont University; Tennessee Baptist Convention Committees; Hospice Chaplain in Hickman County; National Guard Chaplain, Centerville, Tennessee; deacon at First Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Stevenson Hester; one son, Steven G. Hester (Rhonda) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; one daughter, Dawn Horton (George) of Smyrna, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jessica Stutts (Brandon), Jennifer Bowling (Joshua), Jordan Hester, Nikki Horton, Emma Horton; seven great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be John Hester, Ricky Hester, Jordan Hester, Brandon Stutts, Joshua Bowling, and James Robert Cobb.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. Funeral services will be conducted at First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg at 2:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Graveside committal service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery, 1388 Cumberland Heights Rd, Clarksville, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Mission Fund of First Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
