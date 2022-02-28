Edward Kirkland Parsons of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home in Giles County surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on December 12th, 1924 and was 97 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Edward was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church. He retired from Maremont Gabriel and was the owner of Parsons Body Shop.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow visitation on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 1:00pm with Bro. Larry Thomas and Bro. Brad Childres officiating.
The burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the New Zion Baptist Church c/o 1595 Sumac Road Pulaski, TN 38478 or the charity of your choice.
Edward was preceded in death by his mother Mary Parsons Mitchell. Brother Thomas Parsons. Sister Gerald McCarley, son-in-law Johnny Farrar along with his great-granddaughter Anna Grace Fourakre.
He was survived by;
Wife of 68 years, Barbara Newton Parsons of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Roger (Donna) Parsons of Pulaski.
Daughter, Robin Parsons Farrar of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren, Rusty (Ginny) Parsons, Shaunda (Michael) James, Ashley (Kevin) Reese, Blayze (Summer) Parsons, Jaycey (Justin) McNeese, Jacob (Kinzy) Farrar.
Great-grandchildren, Reagan Parsons, Ryan Parsons, Abby James, Garrett James, Aspen Reese, Jackson Fourakre, and Harley Fryer.
