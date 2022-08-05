Edwin O’Neal Clutts, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Harvest, AL on September 2, 1933, retired from the US Postal Service, served in the US Air Force. He was a member, deacon and song leader at Minor Hill First Baptist Church, he was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy Burns and Ruth Opal Cobb Clutts, son, Sheldon Clutts and brother, John Clutts.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 7, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM until funeral service time at 2:00 PM at Minor Hill First Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery at Athens, AL.
Survivors are: wife, LaVina Clutts, Goodspring, former daughter in law, Tonya (Doug) Woolley, Minor Hill, nephews, Michael and Patrick Clutts, grand daughter, Lila Grace (Josh) Matthews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
