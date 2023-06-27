Edwin Henson Allen of Florence, Alabama, departed this world on June 24, 2023. Born August 2, 1931 to Carlene and Almon Allen of Center Hill, Alabama, Edwin grew up on a farm, learning his tireless work ethic from long days spent tending to the corn and the family farm. He graduated as Valedictorian from Lexington High School in 1949. He and his long-time sweetheart Sue Edna Hill eloped in 1952, and settled in a small bungalow on 1212 Glenn Avenue in Florence, where they went on to raise a son, Kim, and a daughter, Nan in what he described as the happiest years of his life.
Professionally, Edwin made a mark on the state of Alabama by working as a Civil Engineer. He designed roads and hospitals, dedicating his amazing intellect and meticulous attention to detail to helping progress the growing communities. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at a family home on the Tennessee river where he continually out-worked men 20 years younger than him and contributed what is lovingly referred to as “The Great Wall of Ed” which will stand for centuries to come. His grandchildren enjoyed visiting him during summers, and he took great joy in taking them for rides on the jet ski. He enjoyed tending his garden, and grew the most perfect tomatoes.
In his nearly 92 years on this planet, Ed taught those who love him the value of hard work, the necessity of common sense and logic in approaching a problem,and to be generous to family and friends. His family will deeply miss the wisdom he imparted, and his deep and abiding love that was felt in every interaction.
He is survived by his daughter Nanette Allen Casteel and son-in-law Daniel Casteel, of Franklin, Tennessee; His brother, Jimmy Allen; His neice, Jelina Huber (Randy); His daughter-in-law, Sandy Allen; His seven grandchildren, Christine Harrower, Katie Bound (Jeremy), Allison Jackson (Michael), Rebecca Buchanan (Benjamin), Mallory Lanfier, Joshua Allen (Haley), and Madison Tanner (Bruce); 9 great grandchildren, Mason Moss (Katie), Kinsley Bound, Brayden Bound, Eli Jackson, Julia Jackson, Lucia Buchanan, Benjamin Buchanan, Elliette Lanfier, and Conrad Tanner; one step-great grandson, Brayden Palladino; and one great-great grandson, Landon Moss.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Sue Hill Allen and their son Kim Edwin Allen.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 12:00 P.M.-1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital. The family would also like to extend their sincerest thanks to the caregivers at NHC Place at the Trace and Annetta Churchwell for their love through the final stages of his life.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
