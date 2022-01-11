Elaine Burdette Rollins, age 78, of the Revilo Community passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on January 9, 1944, in Lewis County, TN. She was retired from Dura Automotive and was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Iva Leigh “Dot” Dickey Burdette; and two sisters, Edith Waits and Edna Faile.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnny Rollins, Jr.; three daughters, Tina Walters (Tim) of Loretto, TN, Leigh Anne White (Bill) and Jona White (Heath), both of Revilo; one son, Kent Brown (Melissa) of Revilo; one special “adopted” son, Lee White (Janice) of Revilo; one sister, Ellen Newton of Hazel Green, AL; one sister-in-law, Dianne Richey (John) of Gadsden, AL; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter due in April; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, with Josh Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Rollins Cemetery in Leoma, TN on the family farm off of Kelton Road. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
