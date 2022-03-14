LOCAL OBITUARY

Elaine Quillen , age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a homemaker,and a member of Loretto Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Danny Pettus will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

2 Sons-                              Danny Smith (Delores)                     Iron City, TN

                                          Tim Smith                                         Lawrenceburg, TN

3 Step Sons-                     Pat Quillen                                       Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Jeff Quillen (Connie)                        Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Kevin Quillen (Angie)                      Loretto, TN

1 Step Daughter-            Kim Creasy (Dan)                             Columbia, TN

1 Brother-                       Wendell "Bud" Atwell                      Iron City, TN

5 Grandchildren

14 Step Grandchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

23 Step Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great Grandchildren

1 Step Great Great Grandson

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by: Parents- Casey Atwell & Melinda Francis Pennington Atwell

1st Husband- Herbert Thomas Smith

2nd Huband- William Charles Quillen

Siblings- Jimmy Atwell, GW Atwell, Johnny Atwell, Betty Gist, Noralee Keener,

Barbara Gray, Janie Benefield, Peggy Phillips, & Polly Durham

1 Step Daughter- Diane Brown

1 Step Grandson- Jeremy Brown

