Elaine Quillen , age 86 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a homemaker,and a member of Loretto Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Danny Pettus will be officiating. Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Sons- Danny Smith (Delores) Iron City, TN
Tim Smith Lawrenceburg, TN
3 Step Sons- Pat Quillen Lawrenceburg, TN
Jeff Quillen (Connie) Lawrenceburg, TN
Kevin Quillen (Angie) Loretto, TN
1 Step Daughter- Kim Creasy (Dan) Columbia, TN
1 Brother- Wendell "Bud" Atwell Iron City, TN
5 Grandchildren
14 Step Grandchildren
12 Great Grandchildren
23 Step Great Grandchildren
2 Great Great Grandchildren
1 Step Great Great Grandson
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by: Parents- Casey Atwell & Melinda Francis Pennington Atwell
1st Husband- Herbert Thomas Smith
2nd Huband- William Charles Quillen
Siblings- Jimmy Atwell, GW Atwell, Johnny Atwell, Betty Gist, Noralee Keener,
Barbara Gray, Janie Benefield, Peggy Phillips, & Polly Durham
1 Step Daughter- Diane Brown
1 Step Grandson- Jeremy Brown
