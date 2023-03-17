Elbert Ray Saint, 85, of Florence, passed away March 15, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a graduate of Decatur High School. He was known for his integrity as a salesman for Valley Supply Company for over 50 years. Ray was a member of, and a deacon at Glendale Church of Christ, a member of, and former treasurer for Woodmen of the World, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ray was an unfailingly kind and patient Christian man, who seldom complained. He placed a high priority on worshipping our Lord every Sunday, never deterred by ice or storms until his health finally declined.
Survivors include:
Wife: Amanda Rhodes Grigsby Saint
Daughters: Salina Bradford(Tim), & Cathy Saint
Step-son: Tim Grigsby(Sharmon)
Step-daughters: Sherry Clemons(Rickey), & Dorenda Pace(Allen)
Sister: Netia Saint Fowler(Carlton)
Grandchildren: Matthew Bradford(Rachel), Rachel Simpson(David), Lauren Roberson(Justin) &
Bethany Tolliver(Blake)
(7) Great grandchildren; (7) step-grandchildren; multiple step-great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: James Jackson Saint & Marveline King Saint
First wife & mother of his children: Carolyn Fowler Saint
Brother: Jack Donald Saint
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby &Ben Siegel officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: David Simpson, Blake Tolliver, Tyler Grigsby, Justin Thorne, Steve Siegel, & Matthew Bradford.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Rickey Clemons, Curt Clemons & Allen Pace.
Thanks to the staff at NAMC, Green Oaks Assisted Living, Home Instead, and Amedisys Home Health for all their kindness to our dear elderly father. You are “great kids”, as he would say.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
