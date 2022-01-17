LOCAL OBITUARY

Eldred Franklin “Frank” Caldwell, Jr., 82, of Loretto, TN, passed away January 14, 2022, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.  He worked for M. Fine & Sons and Southland Express, was a member of Leoma Church of Christ, and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Barbara Williamson Caldwell

            Son:  Frank Caldwell, III (Lisa)

            Daughter:  Patricia Fowler (Randy) & Wanda Urban (Doug)

            Brother:  Gail Alexander Caldwell (Janet)

            Sister:  Janice Ammons Wadsworth (Patrick)

            Grandchildren:  Allison Cross(Adam), Micah Urban(Jessica), Matthew Urban(Katie) &

Abigail Caldwell

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Eldred Franklin Caldwell & Ora Lee Moore Caldwell

            Brothers:  James Marvin Caldwell, Bobby Lee Caldwell & Charles Pace Caldwell

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, Rodney Livingston officiating.  Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors at the graveside.

Pallbearers will be:  Micah Urban, Matthew Urban, Adam Cross, Van Henry Vansandt & Roger Hamilton.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

           

