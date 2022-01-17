Eldred Franklin “Frank” Caldwell, Jr., 82, of Loretto, TN, passed away January 14, 2022, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He worked for M. Fine & Sons and Southland Express, was a member of Leoma Church of Christ, and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Survivors include:
Wife: Barbara Williamson Caldwell
Son: Frank Caldwell, III (Lisa)
Daughter: Patricia Fowler (Randy) & Wanda Urban (Doug)
Brother: Gail Alexander Caldwell (Janet)
Sister: Janice Ammons Wadsworth (Patrick)
Grandchildren: Allison Cross(Adam), Micah Urban(Jessica), Matthew Urban(Katie) &
Abigail Caldwell
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Eldred Franklin Caldwell & Ora Lee Moore Caldwell
Brothers: James Marvin Caldwell, Bobby Lee Caldwell & Charles Pace Caldwell
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, Rodney Livingston officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be: Micah Urban, Matthew Urban, Adam Cross, Van Henry Vansandt & Roger Hamilton.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
