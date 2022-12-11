Eleanor Louise Reynolds Pruitt, age 81, of Nashville, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her son's home in Prospect, Tennessee. She was born December 17, 1940, in Bodenham, Tennessee, in Giles County.
Eleanor confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a loyal member of the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, Tennessee, where she served in the choir and on the Mother's Board.
She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Lewis Pruitt on December 30, 1978. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2021.
Eleanor was an employee of Genesco for 10 or more years. She became a CNA where she worked at Baptist Hospital, Centennial Hospital, and then on to private duty.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Alvin D. Reynolds Sr; daughter, Lisa D. Phelps of Prospect, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Deonne Pruitt (Carlton) Bell of Nashville, Tennessee; grandson, Alvin D. Reynolds Jr.; granddaughter, Shawn D. Reynolds of Pulaski, Tennessee; two step-granddaugters, Chayla S. Bell, and Chantal S. Bell of Nashville, Tennessee; one great granddaughter, Audrianna D. Reynolds of Pulaski, Tennessee; brothers, Jake Reynolds, James Reynolds (Deceased), Thomas Reynolds, Robert Reynolds and Eddie Reynolds of Pulaski, Tennessee; one sister-in-law; and a host of cousins, neices, nephews; the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church family and friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Eleanor Louise Reynolds Pruitt will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 12 noon until 4:00pm at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning with visitation from 10 AM until 11 AM and the 11 AM funeral service immediately following at the Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building), 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Jordan Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Eleanor Louise Reynolds Pruitt.
