Elijah Dwight Kirkley of Pulaski passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on January 18, 2000 and was 22 years old.

Elijah was a loving son, brother, and grandson. He was known for his perfect smile and big personality. He was a loyal friend and a joy for anyone to be around. In his spare time, he enjoyed to draw and listen to music.

A visitation will be held on Saturday March 5th, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.

The funeral will be held on Saturday March 5th, 2022 at 4:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.

He is survived by his;

Mother, Angela Kirkley-Wright and Step-Father Anthony Wright of Pulaski, TN.

Grandparents, John and Johnnie Milam of Pulaski, TN.

Grandfather, George Kirkley of Tuscaloosa, AL.

Step-Grandparents, William and Brenda Wright of Lafayette, AL.

Brother, Christion Kirkley of Pulaski, TN.

Brother, CJ Mayzck of Pulaski, TN.

Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Elijah Dwight Kirkley.

