Elizabeth Aline Enochs, age 78 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 in Columbia TN. She was retired from Murray Ohio, Secretary of the Lawrence County Gospel Association, member of the Redeemed Singers Group. She loved to sing and also had a love for gardening. She collected Antique Pioneer Women and loved watching old western movies. She was a member of West End Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her loving Husband of 50 years, Gerald Lee Enochs; Mother, Frances Smith; Father, Ben Richmond; Daughter, Teresa Melendez; Brothers, Jerry Smith and Ben Richmond; Great Grandchild, David.
She is survived by her Daughters, Angela (Charles), Wanda, Bonnie (Jimmy), and Melanie; Grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Kaylynn, Alisha, Bionka, and Samantha; Great Grandchildren, Bella, Jack, Arya, Mateo, Hanna, Damien, Hunter, Maria, Kalessa, Josiah, Bella, Payton, Jeremiah, Kristen, Lily, Owen, Rylee, Gus, Hannah Mae, and Skylynn; Great Great Grandchildren, Easton, Scarlett, Parker, and one on the way; Brothers, Dennis (Pat) and Robert; Special friends, Sue Taylor, Jean Carter, Jessie Rogers, and her church family at West End Baptist Church; Beloved Pet Friend, Red.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral chapel on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Matt Broadbent officiating.
Interment will be at Houser Cemetery.
