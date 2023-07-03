Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Pinkerton Holt
Liz Holt passed away at her home on Saturday, July 1, 2023. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by her family and dear friends.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 2, 1940 to the late Howard and Gladys Pinkerton. She and her family moved to Centerville, TN when she was 13 and lived there until she married the love of her life, Solon, and moved to Pulaski.
Liz attended Martin College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She pursued a career as an elementary teacher and dedicated 33 years to the Giles County School System with the majority of her years spent at Pulaski Elementary School.
She was a dedicated member of the Church of Messiah.
Liz is survived by her husband of 60 years, Solon Reynolds Holt, her daughter Daryl Brindley (Ronnie) and her son Solon (Shay) Reynolds Holt, Jr. (Michelle). She was a loving grandmother, known as Mimi, to her grandchildren, Mary Margaret Brindley, Sadie Holt, Holt Brindley, Lauren Brindley and Bryan (Carrie) Brindley.
She loved her puppy Beau, reading, flowers and working in her yard. She loved her bridge ladies playing bridge with them for 40+ years. She enjoyed being a member of the Pulaski Garden Club serving in several leadership positions over the years.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 5:00pm at Maplewood Cemetery with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorial donations be made to the Church of the Messiah, 114 N. 3rd St. or Giles County Humane Society, P.O. Box 237 Pulaski, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Elizabeth Ann (Liz) Holt.
