Elizabeth Ayers Killen, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Elliott, MS, a retired secretary from the City of Lawrenceburg, and a member of Salem Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Lorene Williams Ayers; her husband, Doyce Ray Killen; one daughter, Melinda Killen; five sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Bryant (John), and Shawna King, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sisters, Clara Woodroof of Nolensville, TN, Charlotte Orton of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Billie Kerr of Nashville, TN; one brother, Jim Ayers of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Wade Bryant of Lawrenceburg, TN, Caroline Bottoms (William) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Mallory Oldham (Drew) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Tessa Smith (Zach) of Mt. Pleasant, TN, and Clay King of Murfreesboro, TN; and ten great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with Jason Brazier and Keith Barnett officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.