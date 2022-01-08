Elizabeth “Liz” Burns, of Elgin Crossroads, passed away January 6, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, January, 9, 2022, from 2-3 PM at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 PM, at Barkley White Cemetery, with Bro. Bill Lyons officiating.
Liz was born in the Anticoch community October 12, 1934. She was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School in 1953. She continued her education at Larimore Business College and graduated with honors. She was employed as an Administrative Assistant at Redstone Arsenal. She married Horace Burns in 1956. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Center Star Church of Christ were she and Horace were the first to arrive and open the doors. She loved gospel music and with a beautiful voice sang until her death. Her love for Horace and her strong faith in God were her foundation. Liz was a meticulous homemaker, excellent cook, and skilled gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace; children, Greg and Pamela Burns; parents, Clarence and Blanche Jones; sister, Louise Haraway; brother, Jackie Jones.
Liz is survived by her nieces and nephews; church family; neighbors; and countless others whose lives she touched.
Pallbearers will be nephews and church friends.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
