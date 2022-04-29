Elizabeth Diane Luther , age 68 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022
at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She was a native of Lawrence Co , TN, a CNA, and of
the Baptist faith . A Memorial Service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on
Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM . Jessie Littrell and Reggie Coleman will be
officiating. Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery .
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Loretto
Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Son- Brandon Luther (Virginia) Leoma, TN
Brothers- Kenneth Powell Leoma, TN
Willie "Big Boy" Powell Leoma, TN
Billy "Tiny" Powell Florence, AL
2-Grandchildren- Elissa Shepherd (Josh) St Joseph, TN
Joseph Luther Leoma, TN
3-Great Grandchildren- Jaylee, Jase, & Ellie Shepherd
