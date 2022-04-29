LOCAL OBITUARY

Elizabeth Diane Luther , age 68 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022

at Alive Hospice in Nashville. She was a native of Lawrence Co , TN, a CNA, and of

the Baptist faith . A Memorial Service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM . Jessie Littrell and Reggie Coleman will be

officiating. Burial will follow in Freemon Cemetery .

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Loretto

Memorial Chapel .

Survivors are:

Son- Brandon Luther (Virginia) Leoma, TN

Brothers- Kenneth Powell Leoma, TN

Willie &quot;Big Boy&quot; Powell Leoma, TN

Billy &quot;Tiny&quot; Powell Florence, AL

2-Grandchildren- Elissa Shepherd (Josh) St Joseph, TN

Joseph Luther Leoma, TN

3-Great Grandchildren- Jaylee, Jase, &amp; Ellie Shepherd

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Luther as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

