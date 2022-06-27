LOCAL OBITUARY

Elizabeth Jane Duggan , age 83 of St. Joseph, TN passed away June 15, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare after an extended illness.  She was a native of Atlanta, GA, and a homemaker. A Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Jeff Jacob will be officiating.   

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Her children-                                    Bryan Johnson 

                                                            Janine Browne 

                                                          Deborah Beeler 

Sister-                                               Patricia Hook 

Brothers-                                          Ralph Moore 

                                                           Richard Moore 

Her grandchildren-Adam Johnson, Austin Browne, Darian Browne,  

Dakota Beeler, & Jacob Beeler 

      

      

