Elizabeth Jane Duggan , age 83 of St. Joseph, TN passed away June 15, 2022 at Countryside Healthcare after an extended illness. She was a native of Atlanta, GA, and a homemaker. A Memorial Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. Jeff Jacob will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Her children- Bryan Johnson
Janine Browne
Deborah Beeler
Sister- Patricia Hook
Brothers- Ralph Moore
Richard Moore
Her grandchildren-Adam Johnson, Austin Browne, Darian Browne,
Dakota Beeler, & Jacob Beeler
