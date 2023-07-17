Ella Johnston, age 89, of Loretto, TN., passed away on Friday, July 14th, 2023. She enjoyed painting and her passion for it developed into a love for doing makeup where she would go on to do the makeup for The Johnny Cash Show, The Heehaw Show, and The Country Music Awards. She would also go on to teach an etiquette class for young women, then getting her pilot’s license and retiring as a Flight Scheduler for Gaylord entertainment.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bennett and Marcie Ellingson; Sister, Polly Cameli.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Fleet Johnston; Son, David Gilmore; Grandchildren, Tracy Coward (Eric); Great Grandchildren, Ethan Coward, Presley Coward; Special Cousin, Lisa Hoffman (Chip).
A Graveside Service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.