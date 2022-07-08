Ellen Shedd, age 88, of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, July 07, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of New Prospect Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Annie Brewer Staggs; her husband, Carl Shedd; and one son, Eddie Shedd, Sr.
She is survived by one daughter, Mary Cotton (Tommy) of Leoma, TN; four grandchildren, Eddie Shedd, Jr. (Jenni), Ashley Cotton, Tommy Cotton, Jr., and Leah Laws (Kevin); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debbie Brown; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, July 11, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with Leslie Shadrick officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
