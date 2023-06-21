Ellen "Pete" Shrader Moore, age 85, of Ethridge, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Giles County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Baptist Faith. She loved to dance, spend time with family and friends, and collect baskets and Elvis memorabilia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Washington Shrader; her mother, Vera Lou Rose Shrader Rhinehart; her husband, Alvis Goldman Moore; one son, Tony Moore; one daughter, Kathie Moore; one grandson, Nicholas Moore; eight brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Grimes (Steve) of Ethridge, TN; four sons, Roger Thomas Moore (Ruby Isbell) of Ethridge, TN, Ricky Moore of Ethridge, TN, Danny "DT" Moore of Ethridge, TN, and Tim Moore (Marie) of Pulaski, TN; two brothers, Marvin "Lon" Shrader (Kim) and George Shrader (Leona), both of Pulaski, TN; eleven grandchildren, Forrest Moore, Caleb Moore (Jessica), Misty Moore, Tiffany Grimes Woodard (Daniel), Kristopher Grimes (Brennon), Stacy "Nicki" Moore Waldran (Cody), Whitney Moore, Coty Moore, Jesse Moore (Ashley), Travis Moore (Amber), and Eric Cardin; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Forrest Moore, Caleb Moore, Coty Moore, Jesse Moore, Travis Moore, Kristopher Grimes. Those serving as honorary pallbearers will be Tiffany Woodard, Stacy "Nicki" Waldran, Whitney Moore, and Misty Moore.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 25, 2023, with Kevin Wells officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Giles County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.