Ellis Jean Mays, 94, of Florence passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Edgemont United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Tommy Heaps and Henry Prater officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Mays was born to Orville M. and Ida (Sanderson) Lindsey in Marion County, Alabama. She was a member of Edgemont United Methodist Church and U.M.W. She lived most of her life in Florence, Alabama. She loved sewing, reading, and cooking her family's favorite foods.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laborn Brown “Jake” Mays; her parents; brother, Bob; daughter Lucy; son-in-law Douglas R. Rich; two infant grandchildren.
Mrs. Mays is survived by her daughers, Brenda Smith (Rosser “Jeff”) and Peggy Ann Rich; grandchildren Russell W. Spears, Jason C. Rich (Ashleigh), Caleb N. Rich (Melissa), and Austin L. Rich; great grandchildren Trinity, Jairen (Nicole), Nathan, Shianna, Josh, Madeline, and Marlee; great-great-granddaughter, Jaylyn; sister, Earlene Breland; sister-in-law Exie Higginbotham.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Russell, Jason, Caleb, and Austin and great grandsons Nathan and Jairen.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Edgemont United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.
