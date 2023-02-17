Eloise Elaine McConnell Shelton Bradford, 89, of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 18th from 1 – 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel with Roger Hamlin officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jamy Cole, Logan Cole, Joe Boone, Roger Hamlin, Tim Bradford, Seth Mitchell and honorary, Jack Boone and Case Boone.
Mrs. Bradford was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Vona McConnell; husbands, Edwin Shelton, and Milton Bradford; brothers, Billy, Poodle and Tonice McConnell; sister, Eulyn McConnell Williams; son, James (Jim) Shelton; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Shelton; great-granddaughter, Chanda Shelton. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Jerry) Cole; daughter-in-law, Vicki Shelton; grandchildren, Jamy (Jodi) Cole and Lorie (Joe) Boone; great-grandchildren, Logan (Sarah Weems) Cole, Somer (Seth) Mitchell, Jack Boone, Case Boone, Scout Boone, and Abby McKee; great-great grandchildren, Caroline, Ada Jane, Case and Bennett; brother, Roger McConnell and sister, Doris (Andy) Bobo.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Mrs. Bradford’s family.
