Elouise White, 83, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at her residence.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 23 from 12-2 PM at Rogersville Funeral Home with service to follow in the chapel with Tim Cunningham officiating. The burial will be in Corum Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey & Dessie Brown; son, James Marcus White; sister, Margie Viola Wilson; brother, James Dalton Brown and grandson, Cory Luke White. She is survived by her daughters, Donna Massey and Heather (David) Smith; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren and nephew, Wayne (Kathy) McMeans.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the White family.
To plant a tree in memory of Elouise White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.