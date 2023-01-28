Elzie Gobble Jr., of St. Joseph/Iron City, TN, passed away January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was a retired Christian minister, retired from Reynolds as a machinist of over 30 years, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and a United States Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Esther Delores Gobble; sons: Marty Gobble (Tammy), Barry Gobble (Mellisa), & Ricky Gobble (Beth); five granddaughters: Chelsea (Holden), Cristin (Gaige), Megan, Macey and Melody; one great grandson: Rowan; one great granddaughter: Lilian.
There will be a memorial service for Mr. Gobble on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Avalon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.