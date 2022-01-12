Emily Eslick Harmon, age 69, of Pulaski passed away January 10, 2022. Emily was born February 13, 1952 in Pulaski and was the oldest of two children.
Emily graduated Giles County High School in 1970 and married the love of her life, Michael Harmon, a year later in 1971. They spent the next 50 years together, having two children. She spent many years working at their business, Pulaski Jewelry Company, and helping lifelong friend, Foster Ingram, in the hay field every summer. She helped with her grandchildren and helped many friends and family— often preparing food and gifts for families in their time of need and taking them back and forth to their doctors’ appointments.
A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski on Thursday, January 13, 2022. A memorial service will follow at 6:00pm also at the First Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Ralph Eslick and Joan Gold Eslick.
She is survived by
Her husband, B. Michael Harmon
Sons, Matthew and wife Kathleen
Mark and wife Erin
Loving daughter in law, Melissa Harmon
Sister, Amy Sexton and husband Dwight
Grandchildren Blair, Kate, Blaine, Abbigail, and Liam Harmon.
Niece Rae Henson (Eric)
Nephew Blake Merrell (Cassie)
Niece Brooklyn McBride (Josh)
Several cousins, great nieces and nephews, countless friends, and cherished canine companion, Rocky.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church’s Christ in Our Community Fund P.O. Box 174 Pulaski, TN 38478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.