Emily Mitchell, age 87, of Nashville, TN passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village in Old Hickory, TN. She was a native of Nashville, TN, and retired from Columbia Records where she was a professional secretary. She was also an avid painter and enjoyed feeding her wildlife.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Mac and Dorothy Comer Appleton; her husband, Kenneth Mitchell; one daughter, Shannon Lea Mitchell; and special friend, Tish Bowers.
She is survived by one daughter, Marsha Busby (John) of Los Angeles, CA; and one brother, Thomas Appleton of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
