Emma Marlys Fish Foster, 83, of Summertown, TN passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Marlys was born on March 3, 1940, in Lemmon, South Dakota to Floyd and Laura Hoefling Fish. Marlys grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota until she met the love of her life, Dan Foster. She and Dan were married on July 19, 1957. After being stationed in many states with the Air Force, they with their family, settled in Summertown, TN in 1975. Summertown was their home the remainder of their lives where they enjoyed being with family and friends.
Marlys retired from K-Mart after 20+ years. She was a member of Summertown Baptist Church, Ethridge Eastern Star, and Noah’s Ark Widows Ministry.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Daniel Jackson Foster, Jr.; one son, Daniel Jackson “Jack” Foster III; two sisters; and one brother.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Janis Gaudette (Brian), Belinda Powell (Gary), and Philip Foster (Rose); grandchildren, Brandy Crooms (Bobby), Chad Powell (Courtney), Jennifer Paley (Chris), Cory Powell (Allison), Maleah Foster, Jackie Foster, Philip Foster, Jr., and Ashley Townsend; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, many nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Saturday, April 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 08, 2023, with Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Garden Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
