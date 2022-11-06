LOCAL OBITUARY

Erma Jean Bearden, age 75, of Summertown, TN, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker and a member of Main Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ester Whitehead Allen; and her husband, Alvin Lindsey Bearden.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Vincent of Summertown, TN; two sons, Teddy Bearden (Sheila) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Doyle Bearden (Lori) of Hohenwald, TN; five granddaughters, Breeanna Bearden, Delaina Givens (Jamie), Alyssa Bearden, Ceshia Bearden, and Lindsey Bearden; two grandsons, Corey Bearden and Kevin Vincent (Meghan); six step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Troy Allen of Summertown, TN; and special friend, Pat Howorko.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 09, 2022, with Johnny Taylor officiating.  Interment will follow at Barnesville Cemetery in Summertown, TN.  Condolences may be sent at www.nealfuneralhome.net.



