Emmett Hobbs, age 77 of Pulaski, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023 at Maury Regional in Columbia.
Emmett was born July 8, 1946 in Giles County to Garfield and Mildred Watson Hobbs. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired from ICP in Lewisburg and his favorite pass time was to go “junking”. Emmett was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Hobbs, Hollis Hobbs and sister Jo Ann Hobbs Phillips.
Visitation will be Friday July 28, 2023 from 12-2 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery fund.
Survivors include his daughters Penny Bolden (Brad) of Lynnville, Pam Billings (Tim) of Bunker Hill, his companion Bonnie Ball of Pulaski, sister Betty Jo Foster of Pulaski, grandchildren Justice Billings, Jasmine Billings, numerous nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
