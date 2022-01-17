Emmitt Royce Hamilton, age 84 of Gallatin, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Sumner Region Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Gallatin, TN. Royce proudly served his country in the United States Navy and also served as a Fire Marshall in Hendersonville, TN. In his spare time, he loved to fish and be outdoors. He enjoyed having people over as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a loving Father who will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his Wife, Doris Hamilton; Parents, Clifford and Florence Hamilton; Son, Ricky Hamilton; Daughter, Regina Bush; Brothers, James Hamilton, Pete Hamilton; Sister, Brenda Cox.
He is survived by his Sons, Larry Hamilton, Barry Hamilton (Kelly); Daughters, Donna Brewer (William), Angela Fletcher (Michael); Brother, Charlie Hamilton (Linda); Sisters, Linda Davis; Connie Robinson (Bobby); 16 Grandchildren; 22 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Phil Wilson officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Baptist Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
