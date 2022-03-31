LOCAL OBITUARY

Empress Peck Biggers of Killen passed into glory Wednesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be Friday, April 01, 2022,  from 12 to 2 pm at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service follows at 2 pm at Elkins East Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Biggers was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Peck; brothers, Bobby Gene Peck and Greg Peden.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Biggers; son, Chuck Staggs (Darlene); daughter, Twila (Jackie); granddaughter, Amber Godwin, great grandson, Bentley Godwin, brother, Tim Parker (Lori)  , many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews and her special cousin Pam Richardson.

Empress was co-owner of Peck-Benischek Insurance Agency until her retirement. She enjoyed time with family, shopping, helping others and church activities. She was a member and attended the Church of Christ. She was a faithful servant leading by example and ministering to others.

