Eric Glen Ray, Sr., age 53, of St. Joseph, TN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Nashville, TN, a mechanic, enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Schrader.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Ray of St. Joseph, TN; two daughters, Brooke Dyer of Nashville, TN and Izabella Ray of St. Joseph, TN; three sons, Michael Newberry of Dickson, TN, Eric Glen Ray, Jr. of Nashville, TN, and Brandon Ray of Nashville, TN; his father, Arthur Elvis Ray of Mt. Juliet, TN; eleven grandchildren; three sisters, Tabitha Trowbridge of Bowling Green, KY, Lisa Helgesen of Adams, TN, and Joetta Potts of Kingsport, TN; and two brothers, Maxwell Askins of Land O'Lakes, FL and Arthur Ray of Murfreesboro, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
