Ernest Jerry Fulks, 79, of Lexington, passed away May 16, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired Iron Worker for Reynolds, a member of the Union Local #477, and of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Survivors include:
Sons: Anthony Fulks (Gina), Jason Fulks, Matthew Fulks (Misty) & Jerry Fulks
Brothers: Alton Fulks, JR Fulks, Troy Fulks & W.H. Fulks
Sisters: Diane, Margie, Katherine & Evelyn
(7) Grandchildren; (6) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Brenda Harlan Fulks
Parents: Ernest N. Fulks & Cleo Newton Fulks
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Duel Self officiating. Burial will be at Bonnertown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Anthony Fulks, Matt Fulks, Jerry Fulks, Mark McLemore, Ryan Fulks & Brandon Watkins.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
