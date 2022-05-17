LOCAL OBITUARY

Ernest Jerry Fulks, 79, of Lexington, passed away May 16, 2022, at his residence.  He was a retired Iron Worker for Reynolds, a member of the Union Local #477, and of the Primitive Baptist faith.

Survivors include:

            Sons:  Anthony Fulks (Gina), Jason Fulks, Matthew Fulks (Misty) & Jerry Fulks

            Brothers:  Alton Fulks, JR Fulks, Troy Fulks & W.H. Fulks

            Sisters:  Diane, Margie, Katherine & Evelyn

            (7) Grandchildren;  (6) great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Brenda Harlan Fulks

            Parents:  Ernest N. Fulks & Cleo Newton Fulks

           

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Duel Self officiating.  Burial will be at Bonnertown Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Anthony Fulks, Matt Fulks, Jerry Fulks, Mark McLemore, Ryan Fulks & Brandon Watkins.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 

