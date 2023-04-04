Ernest Wayne Lovell, age 56, of Mansfield, TN passed away Saturday, April 01, 2023. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, employed at Dana Incorporated in Paris, TN, and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Tidwell Lovell.
He is survived by two sons, Jerrit Lovell (Hannah Bassham) of Pulaski, TN, and Dustin Lovell (Elizabeth) of Garden Valley, ID; three brothers, Billy Lovell, Dwight Lovell, and Victor Lovell, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Virginia Steadman of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandchild, Oakley Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN; and his father, J.D. Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Thursday, April 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 06, 2023. Graveside committal service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, April 7, 2023, at Lovell Family Cemetery, 955 Haglersville Road, Mansfield, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
