Erskin Ralph Johnson of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Marshall County, Tennessee on July 12, 1938 and was 84 years old.
Ralph, and his late wife Doris owned and operated JFJ Meat Processing in Marshall County, Tennessee for a number of years. Ralph was a teacher at Richland High School, Giles County High School, and Martin Methodist College.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 30th, 2022 from 3:00pm to 4:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by, his wife, Doris Fults Johnson. Parents, Leslie Beard and Media Mae Austin Johnson, Sisters Charlene Moore, Ethel Foster and Claudia McNatt, along with his brothers, Thomas Johnson, Leslie Johnson, Logan Johnson, and James Johnson.
He is survived by, several nieces, nephews, and two godsons.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Erskin Ralph Johnson.
