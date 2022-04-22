Erwin "Ernie" Deuchle, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Conway, PA, retired supervisor from Maremont Gabriel, and a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church. Mr. Deuchle served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy and was the first fire chief at New Prospect Volunteer Fire Department. Ernie was passionate about his family, loved gardening, woodworking, and never met a stranger. A special thanks to the doctors and staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center for their care over the past two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin Karl and Ella Mae Gordon Deuchle.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rita Deuchle of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Ingrid Osborn (Bill) and Christa Jones (Jason), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Gordon Deuchle (Paula) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Carolyne Bryant of Battleground, WA and Esther Huebner of Marshall, MI; one brother, John Deuchle of Tucson, AZ; six grandchildren, Whitney Hickman (Tyler), Caiti Sherrell (Kendall), Chandler Stokes (Drew), Jenna Jones (Andrew), Justin Osborn (Hannah), and Colby Deuchle (Baylie); and three great-grandchildren, Bennett Deuchle, Beau Deuchle, Kolter Sherrell; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A celebration of life will be held at New Prospect United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Billy Beal officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, New Prospect United Methodist Church or the Henderson Settlement. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
