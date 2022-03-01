Ester Fay Ezell, age 84 of Leoma, TN, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at her residence. She was a member of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Eastern Star. She worked for MGH Wholesale and Suntrust Bank. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, baking fried pies, and loved to take care of her yard. She was an avid sports fan that enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, loved anything Vols, and was a big fan of March Madness. She was an Alumni of Lawrence County High School where she played basketball and won the District Championship in 1956.
She is preceded in death by her Beloved Husband, W.T. “Dudley” Ezell; parents, Lester and Anna Irene Eledge; Sisters, Corena Powell, Joyce Gilliam, Iva Nell Reynolds.
She is survived by her Sons, Ricky Ezell (Janice), Micky Ezell (Patrice); Brothers, Ray Eledge (Margaret), Robert Eledge; Grandchildren, Nathan Ezell (Brandi), Matthew Ezell, Jarred Ezell (Anna), Ethan Ezell (Jordan); Great Grandchildren, Austin, Luke, Lynlee, Callie, Kaizley, Drake, Cooper; several nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Jonathan Price officiating.
Interment will be at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.