Esther June Price Gulley, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and a retired nursery teacher from Tot Town Daycare. She was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ and formerly a member of Loretto Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Jackson and Reba Randolph Price; and four siblings, Corina Faught, Evelina Price, Bessie Richardson, and Hugh Benton Price.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Dalton Gulley of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Tammy Stults (Ethan) of Iron City, TN; one son, Terry Gulley (Levonne) of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Taylor Stults (Heather) of Franklin, TN, Ashley Stults of Plano, TX, T.J. Gulley of Bowling Green, KY, Morgan Gulley Beckman (Ty) of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Jackson Gulley of Lawrenceburg, TN; one great-grandchild, Dani Mae Stults of Franklin, TN; and two sisters, Jewell Johnson and Ruth Ellen Smith, both of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, March 27, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
