Etta Marzee “Meemaw” Thomas passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Pulaski, TN on August 6, 1930 and was 92 years old.
Marzee was known as Meemaw by everyone and everywhere she went. Meemaw was one of a kind. She was the best role model of a Christian. She shared her love for God and her faith with everyone around her, even up to her last days on earth. She was the oldest active member of Wales Baptist Church and was there every time the door was open. She was spoiled and loved by everyone that knew her. She loved her family, church family and friends with her whole heart. Her hobbies were quilting, putting love in every stitch just to give to that special person, sewing, embroidering, and doing jigsaw puzzles. Meemaw is now in peace and in the arms of Jesus in which she prayed for.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 at 11:00am at Wales Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Thomas, parents, Pink and Mary Magalene Parsons Griggs, daughter, Jean Thomas, son-in-law, Eddie Smith, brothers, Pink Jr., Raymond, Clarence, Hudson, and Shields Griggs, and sisters, Sarah Brown, Janella Lovell, and Lovelace Griggs.
She is survived by her,
Son, Mack (Janie) Thomas of Pulaski. TN
Daughter, Shirley Smith of Pulaski, TN
Son, Steve Thomas of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Rebecca (Matthew) Hagan, Eric Clint Thomas, Chasity (Kevin) Wells, Conetha (Shane) Garner, Tristan (Dwayne) Hickman, Ryan Thomas, and Megan (William) Morris
Great grandchildren, Trey, Austin, Malin, Harper, Hunter, Rylei, Sammy, and Abby,
Brother, Johnny (Judy) Griggs of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Dimple Prentice of Pulaski, TN
Shirley (Johnny) Wilson of Cornersville, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Etta Marzee “Meemaw” Thomas.
