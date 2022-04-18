Euna Estelle (McKissack) Ezell, age 94 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on April 16, 2022. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, but moved to Toledo, OH living there for several years, and moved back to New Prospect after retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. She was a tough lady surviving breast cancer and kidney cancer. Some of her favorite things were gospel music, flowers, and watching birds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Eugenia (Jones) McKissack; her husband, Lloyd Ezell; her son-in-law, Jerry Horton; three brothers, Loyce McKissack, Buron McKissack, and Delmar “Sonny” McKissack; and two sisters, Delila Allred and Maveline Appleton.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Horton of Rush, NY; several nieces and nephews in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Colorado.
Special thanks to her caregivers - Beulah, Shekeitha, Betty, Earlene, and Freeda.
Those serving as pallbearers: Rex Appleton, Don Perham, Shane Hughes, Brian Shedd, Jerry McKissack, and Carter Hughes.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, with Robert McIlwain officiating. Interment will follow at Shaw Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Susan G. Komen at komen.org. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
