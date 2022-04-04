Evelyn Davis
February 28, 1932 - April 02,2022
Evelyn Davis , age 90, of Florence, passed away Saturday, April 02, 2022.
Mrs. Davis served in the United States Marine Corps. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Floyd Davis.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Davis of Florence, and Cindy Vaden (Eddie) of Killen; grandchildren, Miranda Davis, Ian Smith and Dylan Smith (fiance, Chelsea McCutchen).
Mrs. Davis will be buried at Corinth National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers , please make donations to Kindred Hospice of Florence.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their exceptional care of our mother.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.