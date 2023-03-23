LOCAL OBITUARY

Evelyn Joy Johnson, age 95, of Nashville, TN passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at West Meade Place in Nashville, TN.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired nurse and office manager, and a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church in Nashville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Hewitt and Laney Bell Potts; one son, Howard Ray Johnson; one daughter, Linda Faye Stevens; and two brothers, Robert Potts and Charles Potts.

She is survived by two grandsons, Sean Stevens (Stephanie) of Chapmansboro, TN and Kyle Stevens of Nashville, TN; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Stevens; and six cousins, Sarah Threet, Beth Jones, Ben Luna, Sue Graham (Winston), Dale Graham, and Karen Watson.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023.  Interment will follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 25
Visitation
Saturday, March 25, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 25, 2023
2:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
