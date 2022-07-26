Evelyn Sue Strain McDow, age 68, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN.
She was born in Louisiana on February 22, 1954, preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Annie Arlittie Johnson Knox, husbands, Tony Strain and Glen McDow, brother, Earl Lee Knox and sister Patricia Ann Shipley.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Survivors are: sons, Gary Rasberry (Marty), Loretto, Terry Rasberry, Milton, FL, brothers Roger, Harold and Carl Knox all of Pulaski, James Monroe Knox (Moonie) Crossville, AL, sisters, Margie McMillan, Pulaski, Littie Bell Gilbert, West Monroe, LA, Helen Marie Bennett, Ruston, LA, Linda Hargrove, New Johnsonville, TN, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
