Ewell Franklin

Ewell E. Franklin of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away at NHC Pulaski on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the age of 86 years old. He was born in Lawrenceburg, TN on March 15, 1936

Ewell managed A&P Grocery Store in Pulaski for 20 years then was the owner of Big Chief Market in Lawrenceburg for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a Mason for 51 years with Lodge #655 in Loretto, TN.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens

He is preceded in death by his wife, Reba Todd Franklin, parents, Milton and Mary Fisher Franklin, daughter, Susan Franklin Dunavant, and grandchildren, Robbin Russell and Alicia Dunavant

He is survived by his

Daughter, Shiela (Bobby) Russell of Pulaski

Son, Sam (Deanna) Franklin of South Carolina

Grandchildren, Bobbie Foster, Philip (Kelli) Dunavant, Bryan (Charlene) Russell, Landry Franklin, and Slyer Franklin

14 great grandchildren

2 great great grandchildren

Sister, Betty (Ralph) Williams of Leoma

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Ewell E. Franklin.

To plant a tree in memory of Ewell Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you